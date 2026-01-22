The huge human costs of Madhya Pradesh’s tiger and cheetah reserves

Ramkhiriya is a small village inside the Nauradehi forest, an area designated as a wildlife sanctuary in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. In 2010, it was one of three protected areas shortlisted by India’s central government as a possible site at which to reintroduce cheetahs in the country. The Madhya Pradesh forest department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) – an advisory body to the country’s environment ministry on matters of wildlife management and conservation – published an action plan in 2012 for the reintroduction of cheetahs in Nauradehi. It recommended relocating human settlements to create an area of 700 square kilometres within the wildlife sanctuary as a core habitat – an area described in India’s Wild Life (Protection) Act as an “inviolate space” for tigers. The plan proposed the immediate relocation of 21 villages and three settlements out of the total of 69 villages in this sanctuary.