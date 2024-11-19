Maharashtra’s voters are reduced to choosing between two brands of odious Hindutva

This is seen as a strategy to keep the authoritative BJP, which is in national power, in check in Maharashtra. It apparently stems from an argument that has gained traction in recent years that the state’s politics has been de-ideologised. Parties, factions of parties and numerous legislators have jumped across ideological lines because only personal gain and personal strategies are seen as remaining of any importance. But the ruling alliance and the opposition both contain parties that take pride in Hindu supremacist and exclusionary practices. The real reason for the current state of play is that the state’s politics has been completely overwhelmed by Hindutva, not de-ideologised. The progressive figures endorsing the MVA choose to ignore this fact and are asking voters to choose the alliance that they perceive to represent the milder form of Hindutva.