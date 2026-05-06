Himal Interviews: India’s politics of fear and division

This series is part of the effort to bring forward meaningful conversations on the increasing marginalisation and vilification of Muslims in India. In this conversation with Harsh Mander, we hear from Manoj Jha, a politician and member of India’s upper house, the Rajya Sabha. He is the rare politician who has spoken up about the persecution of Muslims in India and their being pushed into being second-class citizens of the country. Jha believes and has written that Muslims are not mere footnotes but co-authors in the story of India. Jha says that the craving for peace that was once the default template of India has been warped into a politics of hate.