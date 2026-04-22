The sound and fury of Manu Joseph

THE JOURNALIST, columnist, novelist and screenwriter Manu Joseph is not a contrarian. Or so he insists, often exasperatedly. Never mind that he thinks India’s epidemic of farmer suicides, with thousands of indebted farmers taking their lives every year, is a “successful myth”, “a depression story, not an economics story.” Never mind that he describes higher education as a “false hope” held out to co-opt and tame the poor. Never mind that he once said that labels like “liberals, intellectuals and activists” don’t make sense to him because the people they apply to are all “equally the Taliban”, or that he dubbed The Wire, an independent news website known for its critical stance towards India’s ruling Hindu nationalist government, “an activist organisation.” No, Joseph preens, he’s only “on the side of sanity.”