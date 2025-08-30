Politics
M M Kalburgi’s life and legacy in the crosshairs of history
Excavating the intellectual and political convictions of M M Kalburgi ten years on from the Kannada scholar’s assassination by Hindu nationalist fanatics
If you happen to be familiar with even some of the Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi’s output – his collected works round out to 27,000 pages and 68 kilograms – it might not surprise you that this piece begins from the 12th century and gets into a fair bit of mediaeval history. These historical times (and the troubles taken to recreate them) form the backdrop against which Kalburgi’s own life unfolded.