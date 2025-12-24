Police stand in front of the torched offices of the newspaper Prothom Alo in Dhaka
Police stand in front of the torched offices of the newspaper Prothom Alo in Dhaka. The violence after Osman Hadi’s killing reveals both leadership failures and a growing climate of fear that is silencing progressives and minorities ahead of Bangladesh’s upcoming elections.IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
The Muhammad Yunus government played with fire, now Bangladesh burns again

The unrest that followed Sharif Osman Hadi’s death was 18 months in the making, as an unresolved revolution, selective justice and tolerated street violence steadily destabilised Bangladesh
Cyrus Naji

Cyrus Naji is a freelance journalist who has spent much of the last three years in Bangladesh.

Published on

“ALL OUT STRUGGLE.”

That was the headline Matiur Rahman printed on 25 March 1971. In those days, Mati, who now runs Bangladesh’s most successful daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, edited Ekota, the official organ of the Communist Party of East Pakistan. The Pakistani junta was gearing up for a brutal crackdown after negotiations had broken down with the Bengali leader Mujibur Rahman. By 25 March, it was clear things would end violently. Mati sent the paper to the printers and went home along streets in which people were “arming themselves with lathis [sticks] to fight the Pakistan army,” he recalled. In the end, the edition was never distributed. That night, the Pakistan army attacked Dhaka and Mati left town to join the Bengali rebels. It was the beginning of a nine-month war that resulted in the birth of Bangladesh. 

