Myanmar’s political prisoners belie the junta’s talk of democratic transition

Despite the junta’s claims that the election mark a step towards democratic transition in the wake of its 2021 coup d’état, ‘the country’s previously elected leaders – the president, Win Myint, and also the state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, both from the National League for Democracy (NLD) – remain imprisoned. Major political parties, including the NLD, the Arakan National Party and the Shan Nationalities League for Democracy, have been dissolved or banned, or have refused to participate in a flawed electoral process.



History has shown that Myanmar’s military, which has exercised power for much of the country’s post-independence history, holds elections only when it expects to win – and cancels them when it does not. In 1990, after the 1988 uprising against military rule, and again in 2012, 2015 and 2020, voters backed the NLD and civilian rule, even when Aung San Suu Kyi was under house arrest. Each time, the military either annulled the result, alleged electoral fraud or otherwise attempted to weaken civilian authority. The 2021 coup, which followed the 2020 election, confirmed that the military can tolerate elections only when they serve its own interests. Rather than heed the will of the people, the junta has intimidated the population and silenced dissent in this latest election.