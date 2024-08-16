How Thailand and India continue to fail Myanmar refugees

SINCE ITS FORMATION in 2021, the NUG has been working to be recognised as the legitimate representative of Myanmar’s people by foreign governments as well as the seven ethnic-minority states within Myanmar that have been striving for autonomy. However, its engagement with immediate neighbours like India and Thailand leaves a lot to be desired, particularly when it comes to the unfolding humanitarian and refugee crisis born out of the country’s present turmoil. The NUG foreign ministry official I spoke to said that relations between the NUG and India was not much different from those the NUG has with the Thai government. The Thai government has been far more open to engaging with various stakeholders in Myanmar compared to the Indian government, which has continued to engage closely with the Myanmar junta, but it often caves to the junta even as Thailand continues with humanitarian aid and assistance for refugees at the border. The official said that neither country guarantees safe haven to refugees from Myanmar. “The only difference is that Thailand has more job opportunities than India,” he said. “They can work as illegals.”