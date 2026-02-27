The narrative of Nepal’s 2026 election has centred on three political personalities – Balendra Shah, Gagan Thapa and K P Sharma Oli (left to right) – but that framing oversimplifies the stakes. The bigger question is institutional: can Nepal reconcile urgency with restraint?
Politics

The institutional stakes of Nepal’s post-uprising election

After the Gen Z protests, Nepalis will choose between distinct political personalities – Balen Shah, Gagan Thapa and K P Sharma Oli – and different directions for the country’s democracy
Sanjeev Satgainya

Sanjeev Satgainya is a former Editor of The Kathmandu Post and currently writes on Nepal for The Hindu.

Published on

This story has been co-published with Kalam Weekly.

WITH LESS THAN a week to go before Nepal goes to the polls in an election triggered by last September’s Gen Z uprising, “change” is the dominant watchword. Yet there is little clarity about what kind of change the ballot will actually deliver – and at what institutional cost.

Elections can renew leadership; they do not automatically renew institutions. And democracy is about institutions.

