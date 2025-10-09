Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka uprisings: Why and what next?

Roman Gautam:



I think, every time that we do one of these Southasian Conversations, for me, the overriding emotion is quite bittersweet. It is quite amazing that we can come together, even if it's virtually, to try and make sense of our countries. I mean, we're talking about three uprisings. But the number of similarities that we can find in the abuse of cyber crime laws, I think there are clear examples of how – from Bangladesh to Sri Lanka to Nepal – governments are learning all the wrong lessons in terms of how to abuse some of those laws, right? There are so many parallels between our countries and certainly there is nowhere near enough conversation on all of this and for Himal to be able to bring all of us together to do this, that's always an incredible feeling.