Nepal’s K P Oli government has murdered 19 people
This story first appeared in Kalam Weekly. It has been republished with updates and edits.
Monday, 8 September, started out optimistic. A Gen Z protest against institutionalised corruption and nepotism, sparked by a recent ban on 26 social media apps, was planned for the morning all across Nepal, and spirits were high. Protests were planned in most major cities, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan and Butwal.
At Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu, young Nepalis were out in force. Thousands of them, many in their school and college uniforms, had gathered to protest the dismal state of the country, where the powerful and their children live lavish lives of luxury while the rest languish in India, Malaysia, South Korea and West Asia, toiling for remittances to send back to their families.