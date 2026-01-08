Himal Interviews: How Pakistan’s partisan politics empowers its military

Pakistan has been radically reshaped by its 27th constitutional amendment that was passed in November. The amendment has formalised the military’s so far unofficial dominance in the country's governing structure into explicit constitutional supremacy. It was passed by a politically fragile parliament facing questions over its own legitimacy and it elevates Field Marshal Asim Munir to an almost unassailable position as the Chief of Defence Forces. He is now protected from removal by thresholds higher than those of an elected prime minister. What had long operated as an informal military veto over civilian politics is now written into the basic law of the state, fundamentally transforming Pakistan’s power structure.