Himal Interviews: How Pakistan’s partisan politics empowers its military
Pakistan has been radically reshaped by its 27th constitutional amendment that was passed in November. The amendment has formalised the military’s so far unofficial dominance in the country's governing structure into explicit constitutional supremacy. It was passed by a politically fragile parliament facing questions over its own legitimacy and it elevates Field Marshal Asim Munir to an almost unassailable position as the Chief of Defence Forces. He is now protected from removal by thresholds higher than those of an elected prime minister. What had long operated as an informal military veto over civilian politics is now written into the basic law of the state, fundamentally transforming Pakistan’s power structure.
The amendment also rewires the judiciary creating a new federal constitutional court whose judges are effectively chosen and controlled by the executive and legislature, both themselves deeply aligned with the military establishment. By stripping the existing Supreme Court of most constitutional jurisdiction and reshaping the body that appoints and transfers judges, the changes leave little room for independent legal scrutiny of military or executive overreach. Around this constitutional design is a broader ecosystem of shrinking political space and constrained dissent. Mainstream parties in Pakistan have largely gone along with the 27th Amendment, betting that loyalty to the military will secure them a turn in power.