Pakistan’s struggle to reshape its fiscal federalism

Iqbal claimed that the current NFC formula places an undue financial burden on the centre, limiting its ability to invest in critical infrastructure, and called for its complete overhaul. He also said that the new formula must account for water and climate vulnerabilities, and shift away from the criterion of population size – the current formula gives overwhelming weightage to population size when determining relative revenue distribution – to instead link revenue allocations to provinces’ success in population control. Under the current formula, Punjab – which is home to more than half of Pakistan’s population – has an outsize advantage. Under the new formula, Punjab retains its advantage because it has a lower growth rate than Balochistan and Sindh. It is also the richest of the four provinces and therefore better equipped to implement population control measures.