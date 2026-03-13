Global demand for Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft increased following the jet’s involvement in the India–Pakistan conflict of May 2025. Pakistan’s military and government are trying to present a slew of JF-17 export deals as an economic success that can help turn the country’s stumbling economy around. Photo: IMAGO / Dreamstime

Politics Are Pakistan’s booming defence exports a strategic boon but domestic bane? Pakistan’s deals to export JF-17 fighter jets can revive its international standing and boost macroeconomic stability, but they concentrate even more power and resources in the hands of the military