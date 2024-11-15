Pakistan’s judicial system takes an authoritarian hit

On 20 October, Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet approved a bill to amend the country’s constitution and immediately sent it to be passed by the Senate – the upper house of Pakistan’s parliament. The Senate convened despite it being a Sunday, and passed the bill with 65 votes in favour and four votes against. The bill was then rushed to the 336-member National Assembly, or lower house, where lawmakers sat through the night to pass it at 5 am the next day. During discussion in parliament over the bill, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) – the embattled opposition party led by the imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan – alleged that members of parliament from their party had been abducted to force them into voting for the legislation.