Amid the war in Iran, the Saudi–UAE rivalry arrives in Southasia

As the mediator, and with the world paying minute attention to the US-Iran negotiations, Pakistan finds itself in a prominent but tricky position. A major difficulty it faces in West Asia is that it can no longer play the neutral between the two big Gulf powers – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – and benefit from the generosity of both. For decades, Pakistan maintained a carefully cultivated fiction that drove its West Asia policy: that Saudi Arabia and the UAE, despite their diverging ambitions, could be treated as a single, interchangeable source of financial support, security cooperation and diplomatic goodwill. Islamabad borrowed from both countries, sent workers to both and sold them both strategic services, stationing troops, seconding officers and providing security assistance. At the same time, it avoided acknowledging that Saudi Arabia and the UAE were quietly competing for influence across West Asia and Southasia. The US-Israeli war on Iran has put an end to that convenient fiction and forced Islamabad to pick a side.