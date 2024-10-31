Pakistan’s futile ban on the PTM fails to stop a major consolidation of the Pashtun struggle

The circular and ensuing crackdown on PTM activists and supporters – including a ban on government employees attending the jirga – failed to achieve its objective. Instead, a crowd of supporters including the organisers gathered, signalling their intent to go ahead with the event. On 9 October, police opened fire on the organisers, with three killed and at least 10 injured. The next day, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwah province, Ali Amin Gandapur, hosted a meeting with representatives of several political parties. Under pressure, the federal government agreed to temporarily rescind the ban as the PTM activists made it clear that they would not budge from their positions despite the violence. Gandapur was tasked with acting as an intermediary between the political parties and the PTM and to facilitate the jirga to be held peacefully with a couple of caveats; there were to be no “inflammatory” slogans chanted against the government during the jirga, and there could be no waving of the Afghan flag. Despite the uncertainty due to the ban, the jirga went ahead. As the event progressed it became clear that the PTM was moving in interesting new directions.