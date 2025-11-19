Navigating new scales of queer Southasia

That said, the nation has not gone away. Yet it has become clearer that what happens at the national level tells a very partial and particular story, one marked by the privilege of those with the material wherewithal to organise at this scale. Different scales also lend themselves to distinct narrative resources and justifications, making available different histories but also skewing our vision in ways that draw us towards different horizons of aspiration. It is at the national level that we see most clearly a familiar global liberal narrative of queer progress, in which emancipation has entailed a move from “sex rights” to “love rights” – from arguments about the right to have sex with preferred partners and in ways that are freely chosen, to demands that sexual and romantic relationships be socially recognised and legally sanctified, with all the consequences that follow. And yet, as we shall see, the demand for queer marriage in India has also taken on a distinctly national(ist) quality, trading on time-worn images of India as a “marriage society”.