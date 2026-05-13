Himal Interviews: Rahul Bhatia on Aadhaar, the RSS and India’s democratic unravelling

SS: In the book, you trace how the peaceful student protests at Jamia, JNU and other university campuses against the discriminatory CAA and NRC were met with shocking violence, including police brutality and the Delhi riots of 2020 that left more than 50 people dead.

You recount the experiences of several victims, including an apolitical student who lost sight in one eye after a brutal police beating inside a library, and Nisar Ahmed, who narrowly survived the Delhi riots and later became a key witness in court cases against the alleged perpetrators. In the book, you write that to come forward as a witness in India is an act of extreme bravery, possibly madness, because witnesses themselves are put on trial.

And then there are students who have simply felt defeated. As the student who lost his sight tells you: “They just keep beating us so that we would never protest again.” Tell us about what it means for people like this to bear witness and fight back in India today.



RB: The two people you’re referring to are Nisar Ahmed and a student by the name of Minhajuddin. Minaz and I met at some staff housing in Jamia, and we walked around this little park.

It was late at night, we sat on a bench and he told me the story of what had happened to him. And I was struck by a couple of things. One was that years had passed and he was still fighting for justice. He was still trying to get the cops and the courts to take action against the people who had hit him.

And he wasn’t involved in any protests. He was sitting in a library studying. But there was such wanton violence in those days, especially on campuses, that even apolitical students were hit, they were affected. After he lost his sight, his father came from Bihar and said, there’s no need for you to be here anymore, why don’t you come home where you’ll be safe? But Minaz said he wanted to continue his work there, he didn’t want to go back home.

Violence like that leaves a mark – not just the physical mark – the act of blinding somebody is such a huge thing. Can you imagine the mind of a person who swings a baton at somebody’s face knowing very well that they could blind them? And then there’s the infrastructure that essentially hides these people behind layers and layers of formality and bureaucracy. It’s cruel.

With Minaz, I felt the effects of what happened to him had really spiralled outwards. It’s not just the person who has been hurt and who wants justice who ends up on trial. It’s also their family, who are on edge about this person, about their actions, and about their place as Muslims in Delhi and in this country at this moment.

You see these effects spiral outward. People begin behaving differently. His sister was somewhere nearby when we met, and he didn’t want to introduce me to her because she was already nervous about him speaking to a reporter. And as you talk to people, you realise how deep these wounds really are. And with people like Minaz – and there were many others I reached out to – you realise there are hundreds of victims. It’s not just about the dead. It’s about the scars you see and the scars you don’t. Entire neighbourhoods are filled with people who will shut the door on your face the moment you say you’re a reporter. They don’t want to talk. There’s something they’re carrying. And these cleavages then show up in society.

But where does this sense of isolation come from, this feeling of having to do everything alone? As I was going through North East Delhi, people kept telling me that I was the first reporter they had seen in a very long time. Sometimes the first reporter they had spoken to at all. And these were people to whom major things had happened. When I hear something like that, I think we’ve really not done a good job of going back and checking in on people. We haven’t told their stories properly. We haven’t told them with the intensity and force they deserve. We haven’t investigated the police the way we should have. We haven’t investigated the right-wing groups – how they were bussed in, what they did.

And then there’s the question of witnessing itself. What does it mean to keep showing up? With Nisar, I spent much more time. His wife supported him, but at some level both of them knew this was not really to their benefit. But they weren’t doing it for themselves. Nisar and his wife genuinely believe that if you don’t stand up to these forces, if you don’t inconvenience yourself in the way the justice system forces you to when you say something wrong happened, then society becomes poorer for it. I found that admirable. But my god, it is punishing.

The trips to court. The waiting outside. Going through the turnstiles. Sitting in court only to be told nothing is happening that day and to come back tomorrow, or next week. The summons themselves are aggressively written – I know that’s just the language of the courts, but when you receive one of those letters it really feels as though you’ll be jailed if you don’t show up. It’s intimidating.

And Nisar had this pile of letters. Every single time he was called, he showed up. I felt he was taking on a kind of invisible labour for society at large, and people didn’t even recognise he was doing it. Any rational person would probably tell him not to do it. But he wasn’t approaching it rationally. He really wanted justice. He wanted accountability for the people who nearly harmed his family and burned down his house.