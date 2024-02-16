The Ram Mandir is the tombstone for India as Southasia’s great secular exception

The militant monk’s rise was terrifyingly reminiscent of a well-established political tradition in Sri Lanka, where the guardians of an avowedly peaceful religion could foster murderous hatred and unleash savage violence. The Buddhist clergy has long been at the forefront of the push to disempower and demean Sri Lanka’s ethnic and religious minorities, all in pursuit of a supposedly “pure” Sinhala Buddhist state. The ultranationalist monks of the Bodu Bala Sena have called on all their robed brethren to rise up against non-Buddhist religions in Sri Lanka, and have been at the forefront of numerous incidents of violence. Witnesses of Black July, a spate of pogroms in 1983 that saw thousands of Tamils murdered, have spoken of monks exhorting Sinhalese rioters to kill. S W R D Bandaranaike, Sri Lanka’s fourth prime minister and champion of the inflammatory Sinhala Only Act, was assassinated in 1959 by a Buddhist monk after he himself opened the door for the clergy to take an active part in politics.