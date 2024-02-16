The Ram Mandir is the tombstone for India as Southasia’s great secular exception
IN THE SPRING of 2009, as the Sri Lankan Civil War was entering its gruesome denouement, I travelled through the southern and central parts of the country with the journalist and cartoonist Gihan de Chickera.
The north of the country, the epicentre of the fighting, had been entirely closed off, and not just in terms of physical access; the warzone had also become an information black hole. Gihan would attempt to keep up with developments in the north by watching television news late into the night in our shared hotel rooms (this was before the age of smartphones). His watching sessions were an intense attempt at decoding the narratives on the television news, reading into the silences, absences and subtle hints.
During the day, as we drove through the country – the pristine beaches of the south, the magnificent highlands in the centre of the island, the luxuriant verdure of the hills surrounding Kandy – Gihan would strike up conversations with people we met: autorickshaw drivers, Sinhalese cafe owners blasting Tamil music, locals we stopped to ask for directions (this was also before Google Maps).
During one of these encounters, Gihan got into an animated chat with an elderly Sinhalese man in the central highlands, near Horton Plains. Hearing the word “India” uttered several times between bursts of Sinhalese, I later asked Gihan what they had spoken about.
Gihan told me the old man, a bitter critic of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s strongman president at the time, had cited India as a contrast to his ravaged country. When India, with so many languages, so many religions, can exist peacefully, the old man had told Gihan, why can’t we?
INDIA WAS, AT THE TIME, in the middle of a decade of Indian National Congress-led government, under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. It was a period defined by a booming economy and relative social stability, a period of respite from the worst excesses of the Hindu nationalists who had preceded Singh’s government in power, and have since succeeded it.
From that vantage point, Sri Lanka appeared an alarming and strange country to my Indian eyes. In January of that year, Lasantha Wickrematunge, the feisty editor of the Sunday Leader, then the island’s most defiantly independent newspaper, had been shot dead while driving to work. He had foreseen his own assassination in a note published after his death, pointing the finger at Rajapaksa. The country’s democratic institutions had been cowed down, while its Tamil minority was systematically brutalised by a Sinhalese nationalist state.
Even in Colombo, though far from the theatre of war, there was a kind of menace and paranoia in how misinformation swirled freely and nobody really knew what to believe. Callow young men, with their first wisps of facial hair, manned checkpoints with machine guns. Their jitteriness and vulnerability was the most frightening aspect of all.
Gihan, the son of a bishop, lived in a church compound in the heart of the capital. On one of my last nights in Colombo, I was kept up by relentless Buddhist chanting at a convention centre next door. The following morning, over breakfast, Gihan told me Rajapaksa himself had appeared at some point during the Buddhist ceremony, conducted ostensibly for the well-being of the nation and victory in war. It seemed a shocking fusion of religious and political power; such a thing felt unthinkable in India.
I was reminded of these incidents eight years later when, with the elevation of Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India began in earnest what may be its version of the Sri Lankan past. Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arrived in national power three years prior, and the social and political climate was already acquiring a Hindu-majoritarian hue, as evidenced by lynchings of Muslims, the proliferation of hate speech and the entrenchment of a violently partisan media. But it was the elevation of Adityanath, a far-right Hindu priest and leader of a notorious band of Hindu vigilantes, as the leader of India’s most populous state, that brought home to me with visceral intensity that we were entering the death spiral of Indian pluralism, and of the country’s status as Southasia’s great secular exception.
The militant monk’s rise was terrifyingly reminiscent of a well-established political tradition in Sri Lanka, where the guardians of an avowedly peaceful religion could foster murderous hatred and unleash savage violence. The Buddhist clergy has long been of the push to disempower and demean Sri Lanka’s ethnic and religious minorities, all in pursuit of a supposedly “pure” Sinhala Buddhist state. The ultranationalist monks of the Bodu Bala Sena have called on all their robed brethren to rise up against non-Buddhist religions in Sri Lanka, and have been at the forefront of numerous incidents of violence. Witnesses of Black July, a spate of pogroms in 1983 that saw thousands of Tamils murdered, have spoken of monks exhorting Sinhalese rioters to kill. S W R D Bandaranaike, Sri Lanka’s fourth prime minister and champion of the inflammatory Sinhala Only Act, was assassinated in 1959 by a Buddhist monk after he himself opened the door for the clergy to take an active part in politics.
If Adityanath’s elevation was the unequivocal beginning of the end of Indian exceptionalism, the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya marks its tombstone. On 22 January 2024, Modi inaugurated the temple in a glitzy ceremony attended by Bollywood stars and business moguls, making it the centrepiece of his campaign to win a third consecutive term in a looming national election. “This is a temple of national consciousness,” Modi declared. “Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India. Ram is the consciousness of India, Ram is the thinking of India. Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India.”
Almost from the moment of India’s independence, the Hindu Right sought to create a of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, seeing in it a gateway to political salience. In 1949, an idol of Ram was surreptitiously placed inside the 16th-century mosque, the culmination of a months-long conspiracy. This was at a moment when the Hindu Right was struggling for relevance, reviled by much of the country for its role in Gandhi’s assassination.
Four decades later, at a similar moment of crisis, the Hindu Right revived the Ayodhya dispute. Hindu activists built up the ahistorical claim that the mosque stood directly on the birthplace of Ram. L K Advani, a refugee of Partition and a popular hardline face of the BJP, embarked on a diabolical rath yatra in 1990 that left death and destruction in its wake across the country, claiming thousands of lives. In 1992, as things built up to a frenzy, a Hindu nationalist mob tore the mosque down. The political rewards for the BJP – floated in 1980 as a successor to an earlier Hindu nationalist political outfit, the Jana Sangh – were immediate. After winning only two seats in parliament in 1984, by 1996 the Hindu Right had installed one of its own as prime minister for the first time.
In 2019, shortly after Modi was re-elected to power with an even greater mandate than he had received five years earlier, the Supreme Court of India ruled on the Ayodhya dispute. The court decreed that the demolition had been in flagrant violation of the law, yet still handed the entire site to Hindu claimants. It was perhaps the most shameful judgement in the court’s history.
On the day of the inauguration, Modi took centrestage, assuming the demeanour of a Hindu monarch. Meanwhile, fighter jets of the Indian Air Force flew overhead, showering flower petals onto the structure below. It was a spectacle mixing cutting-edge technology and an aura of ancient grandeur, in line with what the academic Ravinder Kaur has described as the Hindu nationalist project to create an “ancient-modern future”.
In the Delhi neighbourhood where I live, foot soldiers of the Hindu Right took out motorbike rallies, accompanied with celebratory gunfire and ostentatious fireworks. These scenes were replicated all over the country, the hypermasculinity on display a perversion of Hindu tradition, where Ram is the embodiment of sobriety, compassion and justice. One such rally in the Mira Road neighbourhood of Mumbai, led to communal disturbances. This was followed by the grimly familiar sight of bulldozers, employed by a partisan Hindu supremacist state, demolishing dozens of Muslim properties. The wreckage left behind, in India’s economic capital, was reminiscent of nothing so much as a warzone.
THE MODERN, POSTCOLONIAL histories of India and the rest of Southasia, including Sri Lanka, have more often than not focused on divergences and disjunctions. This has obscured the reality of a shared past.
In Regimes of Narcissism, Regimes of Despair, the psychologist and social theorist Ashis Nandy wrote about 19th-century Hindu reform movements as “analogues of a masculine Protestantism, cleaning up a degraded, distorted faith to fit the needs of a national state.” Nandy thought the same processes had been at play in Subcontinental Islam and Sri Lankan Buddhism; both had “initiated the same kind of self-engineering to be able to flirt with the Dionysian in human personality.”
According to Nandy, India’s early Hindu nationalists were role models for Sri Lankan Buddhist nationalists. The most prominent example here is Anagarika Dharmapala, born to prosperous Colombo merchants in 1864. A key figure in the revival of Sinhala Buddhism, Dharmapala spent long spells in India. First arriving in Calcutta in the 1890s, he would eventually die at Sarnath in 1933, at the end of a peripatetic life.
In India, Dharmapala became a campaigner for the restoration of Buddhist sites and their reclamation from the stranglehold of Hindu priests. Dharmapala also got caught up in Hindu nationalist currents in Bengal, blaming the decline of Buddhism in the Subcontinent on the long centuries of Muslim rule. Bengal at that time was the epicentre of Hindu nationalism, not surprising for a society where colonialism’s penetration of traditional life had been the deepest. It was during Dharmapala’s time in Kolkata that it produced such figures as the writer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, still revered by the Hindu Right today.
Dharmapala’s form of Buddhism – it was described by the scholar Gananath Obeyesekere as “Protestant Buddhism” – became popular among the modernising middle classes of Colombo. He sought to create institutions aping those of Christian missionaries, much like Hindu reform movements such as the Arya Samaj had done. The resulting transmogrification of a plural religious tradition – what Nandy has called Semiticisation – would inevitably lead to a narrow, majoritarian outlook.
In a well-known speech, Dharmapala blamed the decline of Buddhism on the island on both colonial rule and Tamil Hindus: “This bright, beautiful island was made into a Paradise by the Aryan-Sinhalese before its destruction was brought about by the barbaric vandals.” He articulated the core emotive impulse that continues to drive Sinhalese nationalism a century later, imbuing a majority with a minority complex. This neatly parallels the ideas and emotions that have spurred on the Hindu nationalist project in India.
Most of Southasia has long been dominated by majoritarian logic. Like Sri Lanka, Myanmar is a Buddhist supremacist state, with its own troupes of militant monks who have, among much else, spurred on the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya. Bhutan enshrines Buddhism as its state religion and, despite its benign image in the global imagination, expelled en masse the , its population of Nepali descent.
Bangladesh and Pakistan, once unified but now separate, have both been Islamic states from almost their inception. A brief, quixotic attempt at secularism right at the birth of Pakistan in 1947 was doomed to fail because of its inherent contradiction to the logic of Pakistan’s creation as a Muslim homeland. The Maldives, earlier home to a more open religious culture, has succumbed to a hardline form of Islam. Afghanistan is once again in the grip of the medievalist and misogynistic Taliban.
Nepal has had an interesting reversal when compared to the Indian behemoth to its south. Long a Hindu kingdom, since emerging from a civil war Nepal has taken a more secular direction, though its new constitution still calls for the protection of “Sanatan Dharma” – understood to mean Hinduism. The rise of Hindu nationalism in India makes Nepal’s attempt at secularism that much more difficult.
With India as the region’s most powerful country, the larger importance of its secular example lay, in the long term, in its ability to pull smaller Southasian states in the same direction. It was not just in Sri Lanka that eyes turned to the giant secular neighbour; in Nepal, for instance, many looked the same way during the country’s struggle against the Hindu monarchy. Indian secularism was an ideal for parties, communities and individuals in the rest of Southasia. With that secularism now crushed, so is India’s standing among liberal and progressive thinkers across the region.
WHEN I HAD travelled in Sri Lanka in 2009, despite the damage Hindu nationalism had caused in past decades, having India succumb to the kind of complete institutional collapse Rajapaksa had orchestrated in his country seemed inconceivable. But as India has arrived at a similar juncture under Narendra Modi, it has become possible to more clearly see the fortuitous accidents of history that allowed the country’s secularism to sustain itself for the decades that it did.
With strong parallels to the American example, the Constitution of India was put in place by leaders who were also anti-colonial eminences, and who carried immense moral authority. A unique attempt at synthesis forged in a spirit of consensus, the Indian constitution was one of the most remarkable achievements of the 20th century.
With the country still reeling from the violence of Partition, India’s Constituent Assembly faced a daunting challenge: distilling a new legal framework to unite a bewilderingly diverse country, counter deep-seated hierarchies such as that of caste, and set a vast and poor nation on the course of democracy. Remarkably, it succeeded in all of these aims to a degree not anticipated by contemporary observers or witnessed in any other postcolonial nation.
India benefited from the Madisonian theory whereby large republics were less likely to be captured by interest groups. At the Constitutional Convention of 1787 in Philadelphia, James Madison, one of the driving forces behind the Constitution of the United States, had turned on its head what was understood as conventional wisdom at the time, that only small republics were viable. The historian Joseph Ellis writes in The Quartet, his account of how the US constitution came to be, that Madison argued that “large republics were much more likely to be stable and politically accountable than small ones.” The core of this claim, Ellis wrote, summing up Madison’s argument, “was that a larger republic increased the number of factions beyond the merely local sphere to create a new kind of political chemistry that generated its own discipline.”
In Sri Lanka, Sinhalese nationalism secured a fairly quick transition to majoritarianism and genocide against a restive internal enemy, much as happened with Punjabi domination in Pakistan. In India, by virtue of its sheer size, a project of that kind remained exponentially more difficult to execute, though after almost a century of trying the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Modi’s ideological home and the umbrella organisation for Hindu nationalism, has success within reach.
The assassination of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse, a and the Hindu Mahasabha, further hobbled the Hindu Right for several decades after India’s independence. “The assassination shook post-partition India to normality,” writes the journalist Dhirendra K Jha in his biography of Godse, Gandhi’s Assassin. “Rapidly, almost instantaneously, public opinion took a great swing away from Hindu communalists.” Jha describes the multitudes grieving Gandhi’s assassination being “suddenly seized by a blind fury against the ideological proponents of a Hindu rashtra.” He narrates mobs attacking offices of the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, as well as the residence of V D Savarkar, the towering ideologue of the Hindu Right. “For several days the life and property of every member of the RSS and the Mahasabha was in peril.”
Roughly three years after Gandhi’s assassination, Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s Bismarckian home minister and great rival to Jawaharlal Nehru, died. In the interim, Patel had overseen a ban on the RSS amid the post-assassination backlash, then rescinded it on the condition that the RSS forswear politics. His sympathies won him the undying fealty of the Hindu Right; in 2018, Modi himself inaugurated a gargantuan statue of Patel in Gujarat. Patel’s death allowed Nehru, as prime minister, to consolidate his hold over the Congress and steer both party and country in a decidedly secular direction.
As the historian Mushirul Hasan notes in Legacy of a Divided Nation, his magisterial study of Indian Muslims, the commitment to secularism began to waver following Nehru’s death in 1964. Under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, his biological descendants and political successors, democratic norms were eroded and secularism ceased to be a point of principle, becoming instead a tool for instrumental and cynical use.
After being returned to power in 1980, three years after her ignominious defeat at the end of the Emergency, Indira Gandhi began visiting temples and projecting a “soft” version of Hindu nationalism in order to ward off the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which had emerged as an electoral force for the first time in 1977 as part of the amalgamated Janata Party. Rajiv Gandhi carried this strategy forward to incredulous extremes: Having come to power in the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh pogroms and on the back of a blatantly majoritarian electoral campaign, he tried to harness both Hindu and Muslim nationalism to his benefit.
Following a Supreme Court verdict in favour of a divorced Muslim woman demanding alimony from her ex-husband, Rajiv’s government looked to appease conservative Muslim opinion by passing a law to restrict alimony in Muslim divorces to just 90 days. Shortly afterwards, in an attempt to outflank the Hindu Right, his government unlocked the Babri Masjid compound to allow for the laying of a foundation stone for a temple. Rajiv began his 1989 election campaign from Ayodhya, but both misguided decisions would eventually serve to decimate the Congress, and open the door for Hindu nationalism’s seemingly unstoppable ascendance.
IN RECENT YEARS, through occasional video calls, Gihan and I have been reflecting on both the Sri Lankan past and the Indian present. Whenever I would mention a new development, Gihan would be unsurprised, and mention its Sri Lankan corollary usually five decades prior. Once, when I told him about my dismay at the illegal demolitions of Muslim homes, Gihan’s usually sanguine and laidback demeanour gave way, and he expressed alarm. Gihan told me about the endless succession of anti-Tamil violence by Sinhalese nationalist gangs starting in the late 1950s. Impunity fed on itself, and things kept on escalating. The Tamils took it quietly for a couple of decades, he told me, before the great militant eruption and the rise of the Tamil Tigers in the 1980s.
Watching the events of 22 January and their aftermath, Sri Lanka rose foremost in my mind. The consecration of the temple and the destruction wreaked by the bulldozers; the two events felt inextricable from one another. As Modi draws close to a decade in power, there is a gnawing, inescapable feeling that India stands on the cusp of an explosion, and an unknowable catastrophe lies ahead.