Politics
The costs of Reliance’s wildlife ambitions
Led by Anant Ambani and supported by the Indian government, Reliance’s effort to shelter abused elephants has transmuted into an enormous wildlife centre – raising concerns over the sourcing of some animals as well as over India’s wildlife management
Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center.
FOR MANY, the first inkling came from the save-the-date card, speckled with images of exotic birds and animals: an elephant with a calf, a leopard, an African lion, a tiger, a chital, flamingoes, a peacock, and three parrots winging through the air. Above them all, a minimalist sketch of Ganesh, remover of obstacles in Hindu mythology.
Overleaf, a description of the venue for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant explained why:
In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, we planted more than ten million trees in this arid region, transforming it into a bustling green community, flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard!
Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals.