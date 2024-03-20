Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, oversees Vantara – an amalgam of the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust and Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. As Anant’s ambitions to house animals at Jamnagar have expanded, India’s laws and regulations on wildlife have been weakened. Illustration by Mika Tennekoon; photographs from IMAGO/NurPhoto and Wikimedia Commons

Politics The costs of Reliance’s wildlife ambitions Led by Anant Ambani and supported by the Indian government, Reliance’s effort to shelter abused elephants has transmuted into an enormous wildlife centre – raising concerns over the sourcing of some animals as well as over India’s wildlife management