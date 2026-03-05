Revealed: At least 455 Southasians killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine war, Ukraine says

Sri Lankans top the tally of deaths among Southasians killed fighting for Russia in the Russo-Ukrainian war, with at least 275 citizens killed in action according to new data provided by Ukraine. Suranjith Karunanayake (left) served in the Russian military for a year before his disappearance in mid 2025 after alleging theft by his commander.

Composite by Manna Phanjoubam; Images courtesy families of Upul Warnasuriya, Suranjith Karunanayake, Ravindu Dananjaya and Vijith Hewarathne, and from Flickr/Ministry of Defence of Ukraine