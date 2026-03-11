Unpacking the Savarna state of mind in a caste-ridden India

What unsettled me most was the ease with which ethics and credibility were uncoupled for Savarna, or dominant-caste, researchers. In Indian academia, Dalit researchers are routinely expected to unlearn their supposed “bias” of seeing caste everywhere. Savarna scholars, meanwhile, rarely face comparable demands to address the biases inherent to dominant-caste habits and perspectives, or even to acknowledge caste at all, let alone approach their research through the lens of those at the bottom of the caste hierarchy.

Many Savarnas are glorified for the barest of gestures: for saying they once stayed in a Dalit household for a day, or for confessing their discomfort when a Dalit person sat on the floor while they remained in a chair. Such performance of Savarna guilt runs through the work of celebrated figures across disciplines. Ravikant Kisana’s Meet the Savarnas: Indian Millennials Whose Mediocrity Broke Everything challenges the notion that such guilt is meaningful or transformative, that it leads to genuine unlearning of dominant-caste bias or the humanising of the Savarnised self. Kisana shows how such performances quickly unravel when marginalised communities raise demands for socio-economic transformation, thus becoming active political subjects rather than just passive subjects of study.