Snakebites surge across Southasia amid rising heat, floods and habitat loss
Climate change is driving an increase in snakebites and envenomation deaths in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and beyond – and community-driven solutions are leading the fightback
In Punjabi, they call avoiding a snakebite “kakh lagna”, denoting a narrow escape. Chaudhry Waqar Anwar, a 39-year-old journalist and farmer, said he has narrowly avoided being bitten three times in the fields around Gujranwala, in Pakistani Punjab.
Anwar recounted how snakes often hide under ready-to-harvest crops. Recently, one had its sights on his feet as he worked in a paddy field, but he killed it with a farm implement before it could bite him.