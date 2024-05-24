Kiran Devi, whose husband died due to a snakebite while sleeping at home in Muzaffarpur in 2022. Snakebite envenoming is often considered a disease of the poor, as life-saving antivenom is often inaccessible to them. Photo courtesy: Ashutosh Kumar

Politics Snakebites surge across Southasia amid rising heat, floods and habitat loss Climate change is driving an increase in snakebites and envenomation deaths in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and beyond – and community-driven solutions are leading the fightback