Can Sri Lanka’s newly empowered NPP deliver a new dawn for women in politics?

An anecdote narrated at an NPP women’s rally in Anuradhapura, in north central Sri Lanka, offers a good example of the messaging used at such events. The crowd of mainly women attendees was told the story of Kombi, a 19th-century poet and self-made entrepreneur who overcame various obstacles imposed by patriarchal social conventions. At a time when women’s access to education was highly limited, Kombi secretly learnt to read and write from her father. She was ostracised from her community for a relationship with a trader from a different caste. Kombi survived sexual assault, desertion by male partners and the loss of her children, and built a business growing and selling agricultural produce, all the while expressing herself through poetry. Her story of empowerment was told in such a way as to draw contrasts with Western fairy tales steeped in gendered tropes. While the historical veracity of Kombi’s story is uncertain, it resonated with NPP supporters to the extent that Kombi achieved the status of a legend, and her story became immensely popular on Sri Lankan social media.