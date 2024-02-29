Sri Lanka’s Online Safety Act brings it a step closer to Buddhist theocracy

Legend had it that this particular chestnut made a cracking sound whenever someone uttered a falsehood nearby – to the point that “craque” became slang for false news. Sri Lanka’s new Online Safety Act, another misleadingly named entity, could do with a similar feature. The act mandates the appointment of an Online Safety Commission by the president with the concurrence of the Constitutional Council, and tasks this body with judging the veracity or falsity of any contentious online statement. A “false” statement is defined as one “known or believed by its maker to be incorrect or untrue.” How the commission’s five members are expected to divine this is unclear. Do they turn to polygraphs? Or mind reading?