The veteran politician R Sampanthan (left) at a 2017 vigil in Colombo organised by the families of disappeared Tamils. The muted responses to his death from within the Tamil nationalist polity, of which he claimed leadership, reflect the limits of Sampanthan’s “pragmatic” politics. Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Politics

Tamil politics in Sri Lanka after R Sampanthan, the elder statesman that never was

Sampanthan’s death prompted glowing tributes from Colombo but relative indifference in the Tamil community, which gained nothing from his and the Tamil National Alliance’s compromises with the Sri Lankan state