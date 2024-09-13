Ranil Wickremesinghe’s chances of winning Sri Lanka’s 2024 presidential vote are slim. But the election is set to be the country’s most free, fair and non-violent one in living memory thanks in the main to constitutional and legal changes that Wickremesinghe effected.
How Ranil Wickremesinghe became Sri Lanka’s unlikely repairman

After decades as a political flop, Wickremesinghe engineered a nascent economic recovery and quietly depleted the once-mighty Rajapaksas. Has his presidency, for all its flaws, given Sri Lanka a chance at something better?
Tisaranee Gunasekara

Tisaranee Gunasekara is a political commentator based in Colombo.

BERTOLT BRECHT’S The Caucasian Chalk Circle is probably the best-known international play in Sri Lanka, thanks to a superb Sinhala rendering by the dramatist Henry Jayasena in 1967. A parable set in a city facing an anti-feudal revolt, the play revolves around the kitchen maid Grusha and her decision to risk her life to save the abandoned baby of the deposed governor.

