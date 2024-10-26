Sri Lankan Muslims’ lasting pain over Covid-era forced cremations

IN ISLAM – the faith that indents my life – there is a pragmatic acceptance of the inevitability of death. Muslims believe our life on earth is transient, and that death only marks a temporal separation between soul and body until the hereafter. This is reiterated in scripture, hadith – accounts of the life of the Prophet Muhammad – and many other aspects of Islam. For instance, the prophet reminded Muslims to “be in the world as if you are a stranger or a traveller.”