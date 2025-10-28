More mass graves at Chemmani and Sri Lanka’s old failures of justice

IN FEBRUARY this year, I could hardly believe it when I heard that more bodies had been discovered during construction work near Chemmani, in Jaffna district in Sri Lanka’s North. Observing exhumations there in 1999 on behalf of Amnesty International had been one of the most searing experiences of my working life. Even now, a quarter of a century later, I often think back to that time – to the families of the disappeared present there, clinging to hopes for truth, justice and reparations, only to have them cruelly denied by the administrations in power then and since.