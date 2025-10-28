An archaeologist at the the Chemmani mass grave site excavates partially unearthed human skeletons from the sandy ground, with numbered evidence tags placed near the bones.
Day 42 of the Chemmani mass grave excavation, in September 2025. Even with more remains being unearthed, the families of the Tamil victims still face the same obstacles that derailed truth and justice during exhumations here in 1999.Photo courtesy: Kumanan Kanapathippillai
More mass graves at Chemmani and Sri Lanka’s old failures of justice

An observer of the 1999 Chemmani exhumations reflects on newly uncovered mass graves and Sri Lanka’s continued failure to deliver justice for Tamil victims of war-time crimes
Ingrid Massagé

Ingrid Massagé was a researcher on Sri Lanka at Amnesty International for many years. She attended the 1999 Chemmani exhumations in that capacity and has a background in criminology. After her retirement in 2019, she has joined the Sri Lanka Campaign for Peace and Justice, where she is currently the chairperson. This article is written in her private capacity.

IN FEBRUARY this year, I could hardly believe it when I heard that more bodies had been discovered during construction work near Chemmani, in Jaffna district in Sri Lanka’s North. Observing exhumations there in 1999 on behalf of Amnesty International had been one of the most searing experiences of my working life. Even now, a quarter of a century later, I often think back to that time – to the families of the disappeared present there, clinging to hopes for truth, justice and reparations, only to have them cruelly denied by the administrations in power then and since.

The current probe, which began in May 2025 after construction workers preparing to build a Hindu crematorium stumbled upon human bones, is a stark reminder of Sri Lanka’s unresolved past. The Jaffna Magistrate Court promptly ordered excavation and further investigation. Found in Sri Lanka’s former war zone, the mass graves have brought the country’s troubled history back into focus 16 years after the civil war ended. For the country’s Tamils, who have long demanded accountability for war crimes, atrocities and human-rights violations, the site has renewed apprehensions over the real prospects for justice.

