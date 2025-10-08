The growing dangers of Sri Lanka’s Israel nexus

MOHAMED SUHAIL, a 21-year-old student, was searching for lodgings in the Colombo suburb of Dehiwala on 23 October 2024 when a mobile police unit arrested him near Israeli consular premises. His supposed offence was not carrying his national identity card. A magistrate ordered his release after the document was produced.

After Suhail went home to Mawanella, a small town some 100 kilometres from Colombo, police arrested him again. This time, he was remanded under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. His new “crime” – having anti-Israel posts on his social media – was a non-crime even under this draconian law. Yet Suhail was denied bail and remained in detention.