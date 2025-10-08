The growing dangers of Sri Lanka’s Israel nexus
MOHAMED SUHAIL, a 21-year-old student, was searching for lodgings in the Colombo suburb of Dehiwala on 23 October 2024 when a mobile police unit arrested him near Israeli consular premises. His supposed offence was not carrying his national identity card. A magistrate ordered his release after the document was produced.
After Suhail went home to Mawanella, a small town some 100 kilometres from Colombo, police arrested him again. This time, he was remanded under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. His new “crime” – having anti-Israel posts on his social media – was a non-crime even under this draconian law. Yet Suhail was denied bail and remained in detention.
Suhail’s ordeal came to light after Colombo police arrested another Sri Lankan Muslim for the “crime” of being anti-Israel. This March, 22-year-old Mohamed Rushdi pasted a sticker saying “Fuck Israel” in a mall. The police obtained a 90-day detention order for the act of “pasting a sticker with extremist views” directly from the defence minister, Anura Kumara Dissanayake – also the president of Sri Lanka.