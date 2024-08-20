The Taliban is here to stay in Afghanistan – and the world must start engaging with it

Of course legitimate concerns remain about the Taliban regime being too repressive to allow for meaningful cooperation between Kabul and the rest of the world. Yet it is increasingly apparent that there is no alternative to working with the Taliban as the de-facto authority in the country. The Taliban has managed to stabilise Afghanistan – even though this has included careful management of ties with terror groups, tolerating their existence and not taking strong military action against them. Further deterioration of the Taliban’s strength and control could lead to a civil war where other terror groups come to control large parts of the country – in effect replacing repressive and violent Taliban rule with something that would likely be even more repressive and violent. Politically, there is no organised opposition to the Taliban in Afghanistan, so the option of pursuing democratic change is simply not available. If ignoring the regime so far has allowed groups like the TTP and the IS-K to grow, could cooperating with the Taliban regime, under certain conditions, produce a different outcome?