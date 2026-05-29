Himal interviews: Vauhini Vara on Big Tech, AI and digital selfhood

Shwetha Srikanthan: Searchers opens with a conversation in which you ask ChatGPT to respond to your writing. As an experiment, you planned to get feedback on a series of chapters you’ve written to see what it might reveal about the politics of both your language use and the models. And in a recent piece for The Guardian, you write that after Searchers was published, much of the media framed the book as a collaboration with AI rather than the critique you had intended. Could you talk us through this misunderstanding and how you’ve come to reckon with complicity in these systems?

Vauhini Vara: From the start, when I decided to feed sections of my book to ChatGPT and get its feedback, I wanted to do it to see what would happen, and to see what it would show about the relationship between me as a user of this product and the product itself, and my use of language and its use of language. And I said to myself, I won’t include this in the book if it doesn’t end up saying anything interesting. I felt like the model showed fairly quickly and fairly explicitly the ways in which a product like this uses language in ways that one might describe as manipulative in order to get something out of the user: the ways in which there are really insidious biases embedded in these products that then get passed on to users in the form of things like advice on writing or ideas about how a book might be made better. I wanted to show that to readers. I wanted to put that in the book so that people could see it.

In addition to that, I wanted the book to be full of commentary and critique of how these models function. So in my mind, in doing that, I felt like it was pretty clear that the implicit message of this exchange wasn’t: look how interesting it is to get feedback from ChatGPT, ChatGPT has all these great insights into me and my work. Because in my reading, it felt fairly obvious that that was not what was happening, right? That it didn’t really have anything insightful to say about me or my work. And that wasn’t really the point of the exchange.

So what really surprised me, like you said, after the book was published, was the way in which a number of reviews or articles written about it, or interviews with me about the book framed that conversation as a collaboration, or as my use of ChatGPT to help me express myself or assist in my self-expression.

At first it really upset me, honestly. My first reaction was: Oh no, how could this happen? This is the opposite of what I had in mind. Am I going crazy? How could my reading of this have been so totally different from the reading of so many very smart readers? I think that was what got to me. I’m always so interested in the various readings that can come out of any book, and that’s what I find really rich. And yet this particular reading felt so out of left field to me, so surprising, and yet a number of people had it.

But then, as I reflected on it more, it made me think about the ways in which my book itself is largely about my complicity, and our complicity, in the success of these big technology companies anytime we use their products. That was the subject of the book. Over time, I started to realise that an element of the dynamic that occurred when I published the book is that the book itself, in some ways, turned out to be complicit in the rise in power and the wealth of these companies as well.

Maybe part of what happened is that some readers read the text that ChatGPT produced in my book and, rather than reading it sceptically or cynically as I had, they read it at face value. So when ChatGPT said things like “I'm here to help”, or “AI models can do a lot to assist users”, I imagine maybe some readers actually read that and thought, okay, I’m going to internalise that and take it at face value. That’s one way I have of understanding why a fair number of people who read the book read it that way.