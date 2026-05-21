Himal Interviews: Witnessing communal riots from a Muslim ghetto

This series is part of the effort to bring forward meaningful conversations on the increasing marginalisation and vilification of Muslims in India. Zeyad Masroor Khan grew up in a Muslim ghetto in Aligarh, a place with people from different religious communities living close by, running their businesses together and having family connections. But, in this same ghetto, he also witnessed several communal riots as he came of age. In this podcast episode, Khan speaks to Harsh Mander about what he witnessed and the lessons from that childhood. They also speak about why Muslims live in ghettos, the new dangers they face from economic boycotts and the unabashed hate and division that is even causing their expulsions from parts of the country.