A candlelit commemoration of Zubeen Garg in Assam. Garg’s death – like his art – drew the people of Assam together across religious, class and caste lines. The singer often declared that he had no caste, no religion.
Zubeen Garg’s eternal lessons for Assam and India

The Assamese icon sang and spoke the language of the secular, and his death – like his art – united Assam’s Hindus and Muslims, tribals and non-tribals, rich and poor
Sanjoy Hazarika

Sanjoy Hazarika is an independent columnist and author. He has founded the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research and designed a unique healthcare initiative using boat clinics on the Brahmaputra River. His latest book, ‘River Traveller: Journeys on the Tsangpo-Brahmaputra From Tibet to the Bay Of Bengal’, has just been published by Speaking Tiger.

A PATCH of recently cleared land, flanked by high trees that cast a cooling shadow on milling crowds below, has become the latest pilgrimage site in Southasia. It stands off a busy national highway that carries travellers on journeys, long and short, to Upper Assam and other parts of India’s Northeast. Thousands of visitors every day walk over its red earth, damp from fresh showers. They light candles, earthen lamps (which they carry, along with a cotton wick and mustard oil, in small plastic packets) and aromatic agarbatti. Many carry the Assamese gamosa, a traditional cotton cloth richly embroidered in red thread with motifs of birds, plants and the xorai (pronounced “horai”) – a conical bell-metal receptacle where guests are traditionally served areca nut and betel leaf. They place these offerings at the site where an extraordinarily talented singer and musician was cremated recently. Some stand, others bow and fold their hands in silent respect; a number kneel and pray after lighting their lamps and incense sticks.

The sudden death by drowning in Singapore of Zubeen Garg, whose photos now dominate not just here in the Sonapur area but also in public and private spaces across Assam, triggered a tsunami of grief across this medium-sized Indian state of about 35 million. Keening wails of “Zubeen Da” – a traditional and affectionate reference, as if to an older brother – rose from vast crowds. Life ground to a halt for more than a week in places, and a sense of despondency prevailed across the towns and villages of Assam as people held street vigils by day and night, singing Garg’s songs and playing his music. Hundreds of thousands walked, cycled, drove and rode motorcycles following his body from Guwahati’s airport to the stadium where he lay in state, and then again to the cremation site some 25 kilometres from the state capital.

