Zubeen Garg’s eternal lessons for Assam and India

The sudden death by drowning in Singapore of Zubeen Garg, whose photos now dominate not just here in the Sonapur area but also in public and private spaces across Assam, triggered a tsunami of grief across this medium-sized Indian state of about 35 million. Keening wails of “Zubeen Da” – a traditional and affectionate reference, as if to an older brother – rose from vast crowds. Life ground to a halt for more than a week in places, and a sense of despondency prevailed across the towns and villages of Assam as people held street vigils by day and night, singing Garg’s songs and playing his music. Hundreds of thousands walked, cycled, drove and rode motorcycles following his body from Guwahati’s airport to the stadium where he lay in state, and then again to the cremation site some 25 kilometres from the state capital.