Prabir Purkayastha’s fight against two Emergencies in India – under Modi and Indira Gandhi

“I was on the lawns of the School of Languages that morning, with a few friends from the SFI [Students’ Federation of India], when a black Ambassador stopped near us and a burly man got out, Purkayastha writes in Keeping up the Good Fight, his recent memoir. “He came up to me and asked if I was D.P. Tripathi – then president of the students’ union. I replied that I was not, but my questioner was a cop, DIG-Range P.S. Bhinder, and he didn’t believe me. He and his men, all in plainclothes, swiftly proceeded to kidnap me in broad daylight.” The real D P Tripathi was arrested a month later, and, together with Purkayastha, became a sort of Communist Party of India (Marxist) voice in jail.