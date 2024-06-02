Himal Fiction Fest 2024
Welcome to the second edition of the Himal Fiction Fest, where we’re celebrating Southasian fiction in translation. Southasia’s rich literary tradition spans hundreds of languages, cultures, regions and traditions – and translators play a vital role in bringing these works the exposure and recognition they deserve, and connect. From 10 to 21 June, we are publishing six exceptional English translations of stories originally written in Bangla, Farsi, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi and Tamil.
To kick off the festival, we’re hosting an online reading of these stories by their translators, followed by a panel discussion on the future of Southasian fiction in translation, featuring the prize-winning translators Daisy Rockwell, Musharraf Ali Farooqi and Jayasree Kalathil, as well as the leading literary agent Kanishska Gupta. The event is held in partnership with the Armory Square Prize for Southasian Literature in Translation, and we’ll also have readings from the 2024 prize finalists before an announcement of this year’s winner.