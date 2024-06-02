Himal Fiction Fest 2024

To kick off the festival, we’re hosting an online reading of these stories by their translators, followed by a panel discussion on the future of Southasian fiction in translation, featuring the prize-winning translators Daisy Rockwell, Musharraf Ali Farooqi and Jayasree Kalathil, as well as the leading literary agent Kanishska Gupta. The event is held in partnership with the Armory Square Prize for Southasian Literature in Translation, and we’ll also have readings from the 2024 prize finalists before an announcement of this year’s winner.