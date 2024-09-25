Afghanistan’s virtue and vice laws – Southasia Weekly #29

The Taliban codifies “vice and virtue” laws detailing behaviour and lifestyle restrictions, including measures for women to conceal their face, body, and voice in public. UN envoys say the law extends “already intolerable restrictions” on the rights of women and girls

Kerala government announces special investigation team to probe allegations of sexual abuse as a growing number of women speak out against high profile names in the Malayalam film industry after release of Hema Committee report last week

The Bank of Maldives announces card limits for foreign transactions, then reverses decision after intervention from the Maldives Monetary Authority, amidst reports of an upcoming financial crisis

Bangladesh's interim government lifts ban on Jamaat-e-Islami party, previously put in place by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration, accusing its members of inciting unrest during the student uprising that led to her resignation

India’s endemic Chandipura virus outbreak is the largest in 20 years with 82 deaths, says World Health Organisation

Asset disclosure of all 39 candidates for the Sri Lankan presidential election reveals financial disparities among them, with media mogul Dilith Jayaweera and former law and order minister Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa declaring the highest monthly incomes

Sri Lanka seeks stronger ties with Central Asian countries with a focus on economic diplomacy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said

China closes border crossings in northern Shan to pressure armed groups battling Myanmar’s military junta into peace talks

Hospitals in Nepal’s rural districts are overwhelmed by an influx of patients from the dengue outbreak. Health ministry officials admit the disease is shifting towards hill and mountain regions, revealing the impact of climate change on Nepal’s healthcare system.

Bhutan hosts meeting in Paro with Bangladeshi and Nepalese government officials on improving water management using advanced technology to reduce risks posed by natural disasters.