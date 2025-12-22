📖✒️ “Arundhati Roy’s own life is really her great subject”: Supriya Nair speaks on ‘Mother Mary Comes To Me’

SN: That’s a great question because the memoir doesn’t really deviate from some of what we already know of her, and some of what we could already guess at from the fiction. She says it was a lie to dedicate The God of Small Things to Mary Roy – “who loved me enough to let me go”. But while it’s clear that things were more complicated than that, I don’t think if it came down to an Oxford Union debate, she would really be able to defend the position that this woman never let me go.



The truth is, when you have a long relationship with the person who gave birth to you, two or more completely contradictory things can be true and real. A lot of people turn to fiction to, in fact, simplify this relationship. Perhaps we can guess at Roy doing some of that through her own fiction. There is, for example, a scene in Mother Mary Comes to Me that I feel has been much remarked on, where she talks about being at her mother’s bedside during a crucial moment in her mother’s last years of serious illness. This woman is clearly not in full control of her body and perhaps her mind, and so through her rambling and her giving free rein to her tongue, she happens to be alone with Roy when she says something. Roy is pretty circumspect about this in the memoir, she says something that is very blatantly a caste insult. Roy is so incensed by it that she picks up a chair and slams it down, which is like this act of transferred violence. Obviously she feels like crap about it.



It’s a tough moment and she writes about it with surprising gentleness, especially when you consider that a version of this has already made its way into her fiction. A character named Tilottama, who is one of the main characters of The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, has this exact experience when she goes back home to look after her own difficult mother, with whom she has a love-hate relationship. Surprise, surprise… In that scene in Ministry, the narrator actually makes explicit the casteist insults that the mother figure reels out from her hospital bed.



Arundhati Roy’s stand-in character has the exact same reaction. She brings the chair down by her mother’s bedside, and then the mother dies. It’s possible for you to do these kinds of heightened things in fiction that are not possible in non-fiction. So perhaps some of what Mother Mary allows Roy to do is to reclaim or to reinscribe some complexity into her own versions of these scenes, these feelings, these settings, these relationships that she has scattered through her previous writing.