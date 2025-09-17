📚 Southasia Review of Books - 11 September 2025

Between June 2018 and October 2020, 16 people were arrested, accused of inciting violence during a riot and of being part of a conspiracy to assassinate India’s prime minister Narendra Modi. The arrests occurred despite the lack of credible evidence. The 16 individuals, who came to be called the BK-16, had all been working towards social justice causes, specifically on issues affecting Adivasis, Dalits and Muslims across India.



The public intellectual, scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde entered the Taloja Central Prison in Mumbai as accused number 10 in the Bhima Koregaon case and spent over 30 months in prison in pre-trial detention before being released on bail. In The Cell and the Soul: A Prison Memoir (Bloomsbury Publishing, September 2025) Teltumbde exposes a state that criminalises dissent through imprisonment and the cost of speaking truth to power, laying bare the realities and injustices within India’s carceral system.



🎙️ State of Southasia podcast: A conversation with the social anthropologist Alpa Shah on the Bhima Koregaon case and India’s democratic decline.



In February 2010, the journalist-activist Seema Azad and her partner Vishwa Vijai were forcibly arrested under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, charged with sedition and “waging war against the State”. Across two and a half years of incarceration, Azad kept a jail diary, documenting the grim realities of life behind bars, documenting life behind bars, the deeply entrenched caste and gender hierarchies, and the relentless indignities of a system rife with bribery and exploitation. In Unsilenced: The Jail Diary of an Activist, translated from the Hindi by Shailza Sharma (Speaking Tiger, August 2025), Azad documents the struggles of the women prisoners she meets – mostly Dalit, Adivasi and Muslim – and the children who have never seen the outside world, alongside her own legal battles, courtroom absurdities and media vilification, culminating in a life sentence and an unexpected release.



📜 From the Himal Archives: A special series unpacking carceral systems in Southasia.