🇧🇩🔥Bangladesh burning – Southasia Weekly #97

BNP leader Tarique Rahman’s return, the Kerala sexual assault case, over 200 people charged with violating election law in Myanmar and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Published on
This week saw the acting head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Tarique Rahman announce his return to the country. But Rahman will return to a country in crisis after the killing of an independent candidate led to fresh political turmoil. A wave of anti-India hatred has already begun spreading. Last night, the Daily Star and Prothom Alo were set alight by angry protesters, with many journalists trapped inside for a tense night before being rescued. Just this October, we heard Daily Star correspondent Zyma Islam discuss how genuine frustrations around corruption and state violence were also fuelling hate. Her words are prescient in light of last night’s events. 

This week in Himal

Illustration of Kerala actor Dileep on a blue background, surrounded by headlines about his acquittal from a Kerala sexual assault case involving female actor. An outline of the state can be seen in white in the backdrop.
Aishwarya Iyer

Sumithra Prasanna writes about a sexual assault and kidnapping case that has prompted a reckoning for Malayalam cinema and exposed a long-standing culture of sexism and sexual harassment in Kerala society, despite its progressive veneer. 

Nirvana Bhandary on what it means to be a feminist in Nepal today: Southasia Review of Books podcast #38
