The only way to see Southasia. Become a Patron. Support independent journalism. This is the website banner for the 9 February 2026 edition of Southasia Weekly, a weekly newsletter.
Newsletters

🇵🇰💥Bloodbath in Balochistan – Southasia Weekly #104

Insurgency in Balochistan, Assam chief minister targets Indian activist Harsh Mander, Southasia in the Epstein Files and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Raisa Wickrematunge is a Senior Editor at Himal Southasian.

Published on
Sign up for our newsletters to receive them in your inbox!

Last week saw news of the arrest of lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chaththa for social media posts that highlighted rights violations in Pakistan, and particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Paktunkhwah – posts that were later deemed “anti-state”. Now, a fresh wave of violence brings into focus the longstanding conflict in Balochistan, with news of aggressive counterattacks and charged rhetoric from the state’s chief minister. But there’s more to this story than convenient soundbites. Even as the world is abuzz with news of the Epstein files (and the Southasian leaders named in them), the T20 World Cup drama and more, we’re here to bring you the stories that deserve the spotlight. And that’s exactly why you should sign up to our Patrons programme and support our work. 

Support independent journalism from Southasia!

To contribute more, visit himalmag.com/support-himal.

This week in Himal

A still from Anup Thomas's new photobook Native Ball which is set in Kerala, India.

Shubra Dixit reviews Native Ball, a photobook by Anup Thomas which traces how people and documents shape behaviour and authority in Kerala, blurring the lines between fact and fiction in the process. 

The only way to see Southasia. Become a Patron. Support independent journalism. This is the website banner for the 9 February 2026 edition of Southasia Weekly, a weekly newsletter.
Aman Wadud & Harsh Mander on the plight of Bengali Muslims in Assam
Loading content, please wait...
pakistan
Kerala
Balochistan
Military
Himal Southasian
www.himalmag.com