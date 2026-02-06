🇵🇰💥Bloodbath in Balochistan – Southasia Weekly #104

Last week saw news of the arrest of lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chaththa for social media posts that highlighted rights violations in Pakistan, and particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Paktunkhwah – posts that were later deemed “anti-state”. Now, a fresh wave of violence brings into focus the longstanding conflict in Balochistan, with news of aggressive counterattacks and charged rhetoric from the state’s chief minister. But there’s more to this story than convenient soundbites. Even as the world is abuzz with news of the Epstein files (and the Southasian leaders named in them), the T20 World Cup drama and more, we’re here to bring you the stories that deserve the spotlight. And that’s exactly why you should sign up to our Patrons programme and support our work.