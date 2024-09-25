China’s history of Southasian studies, Sri Lanka’s oppressive Online Safety Act and more – Southasia Weekly #03

Journalist Asad Toor arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency in Pakistan after social media posts criticising government, military establishment and Supreme Court, marking a crackdown on journalist’s freedom of expression following the country’s election results

At least 10 people killed and 15 injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu on 17 February, amid growing concerns around worker safety

Six Congress party MLAs disqualified by the assembly speaker in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh after cross-voting for the BJP in recent Rajya Sabha polls, drawing allegations of corruption and raising questions over the future of the Congress government in the state

The Taliban carries out three public executions in the space of a week amid condemnation and calls to abolish the death penalty by the United Nations and rights groups

China imposes lockdown on seven monasteries earmarked for destruction to make way for a dam project in Dege county, Tibet, despite mass protests; only 40 out of 1000 detained protesters have been released

Curfew order imposed in Nepal’s Rautahat district after a clash over a Hindu ritual, amid growing calls for Nepal to revert to a Hindu state

Controversial Chinese research vessel docks in the Maldives amid growing tensions between India and the Maldives, while the first team of Indian civilians arrives to replace an Indian military contingent in the country ahead of a 10 March ‘India Out’ deadline

A woman wearing a dress marked in Arabic calligraphy saved from a mob in Lahore that accused her of blasphemy, sparking renewed discussion on Pakistan’s blasphemy laws

Sri Lanka debates revoking long-term visas granted to Russian and Ukrainian tourists after controversy around a ‘whites-only’ party, amid growing scrutiny around foreigner-run illegal businesses operating in the south of Sri Lanka