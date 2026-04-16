Watching ‘Dhurandhar’ in India and Pakistan – Himal Virtual Cover, April 2026

Himal’s virtual cover for April 2026 brings you in-depth, critical views of the Dhurandhar franchise – and of the Hindi film industry’s growing embrace of the Hindu Right – from both sides of the India–Pakistan divide.



From India, the film journalist and critic Anna M M Vetticad lays bare the one-two punch of the first and the second film, the first blurring the lines of reality before the second overtly glorifies anti-Muslim violence. “What begins as a spy story,” she writes, “ends as a paean to the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, as a justification of his government’s worst policies, and an endorsement of the divisive ideologies and tactics of his Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Raza Rumi offers perspective from Pakistan, placing Dhurandhar squarely amid Hindi cinema’s descent into Islamophobia and Hindu nationalism. He points to “the film’s reduction of Indian nationalism – which once spoke of secularism, equality and freedom – to a violent, masculine and misogynistic interventionism that seeks to ‘fix’ the enemy.” He further notes that “Pakistan, it is true, often frames its own nationalist discourse in similar terms, with India on the receiving end. Yet Pakistan, unlike India, does not have nearly eight decades of constitutionalism and pluralistic democratic culture to boast of. This is why, despite its denigration of Pakistan, Dhurandhar is ultimately a slap to India.”



Alongside these recent essays, we bring you a selection of pieces from Himal’s archives tracing the Hindi film industry’s long-running tryst with Hindu nationalism and its accompanying misogyny and xenophobia.