Fighting Modi’s silent Emergency – Southasia Weekly #05

Laxmi Murthy reviews recent books by Prabir Purkayastha, the founder of the online portal NewsClick and currently a prisoner of the Narendra Modi government in India. The books trace Purkayastha’s personal and political journeys, including his first incarceration in the 1970s during Indira Gandhi’s infamous Emergency. Purkayastha asks in one of his books, “Does Every Generation Have to Face an Emergency?” Laxmi writes that given the Modi government’s assault on Indian democracy, which has been described as a silent and undeclared second Emergency, it seems some generations have to face them twice over.