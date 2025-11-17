🏆🔍Himal’s Vantara investigation named finalist for the 2025 Global Shining Light Award

If you’ve been reading these dispatches for any length of time, you’ll know I’m not one to show off or talk much about pride – even though I know there’s lots to be proud of in the fearless independent journalism that Himal produces. But this month I have no hesitation in telling you about a truly proud moment.

In a week’s time, at the 2025 Global Investigative Journalism Conference taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Himal’s investigative story on Vantara is up for the Global Shining Light Award as one of just a handful of finalists in the Small and Medium Outlets category. That means our story, reported by M Rajshekhar – which has helped spur massive international scrutiny of this hugely controversial private wildlife project funded by the billionaire Ambani family – is one of the very best investigative stories to have been produced anywhere in the world in the last two years. Whatever happens on the awards night, this is already a huge achievement for Himal, especially given the extremely limited resources we have to work with as a fully independent outlet.

We’ve had to fight very hard for this story. First, none of the big Indian media outlets have dared investigate Vantara or ask the hard questions of the Ambanis. But we didn’t look away from what Rajshekhar’s long months of painstaking reporting revealed, and we told it to the world like it is. It didn’t take long for the backlash to come. Since hitting the publish button in March 2024, we’ve faced threats of legal action and seen multiple attempts to suppress the story online , including via unknown actors impersonating Himal and Rajshekhar. Earlier this year, after Vantara took Himal to court, I stood in a Delhi courtroom as we fought back against a case clearly intended to harass and intimidate us. That case was dismissed , and our investigative story remains online and available.

That’s what it means to do – and to defend – real journalism in India and Southasia today. And that’s why having this story listed as a Global Shining Light finalist, and having our work recognised at the very highest levels of the journalistic profession, means a lot.

But I also have to confess that there’s another kind of recognition that I think this story still hasn’t received enough of. Himal published this story shortly after we launched our revamped Patron programme, asking readers to become paying supporters to sustain our journalism. And I remember wondering right just as we published how many readers would become paying Patrons after seeing this story, given the massive investment of time, money and courage that it required. I had modest hopes: maybe a dozen, maybe two. But in the weeks that followed, even as the story clocked up tens of thousands of hits, the tally of new Patrons never crossed the low single-digits.