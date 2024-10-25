How India's BJP tried and failed to game Jammu and Kashmir election – Southasia Weekly #37

The new constitutional package is being seen as an attempt to sideline key judges who have issued rulings seen as favourable to former prime minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Analysts pointed out that the amendment was pushed through days before the retirement of Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Under the previous law, Isa would have been replaced with senior judge Mansoor Ali Shah. Instead, a parliamentary panel has recommended Yahya Afridi, who is set to take oath to head Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Saturday (26 October). The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has cracked down on the PTI and its supporters after being elected into power, including through detaining PTI leaders such as Imran Khan.