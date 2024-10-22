India’s BJP government gamed the Jammu and Kashmir election – and still lost

Abdullah had not initially planned to contest the assembly election. The stripping of statehood in 2019 had reduced Jammu and Kashmir to a union territory, governed by a Lieutenant Governor appointed by New Delhi, and Abdullah was unwilling to act as the chief minister of a union territory with limited powers. “I can’t see myself in a position where I have to ask the L-G to pick my peon,” he told the media, or “sitting and waiting outside for him to sign the file.” But, on 16 October, Abdullah took oath as Jammu and Kashmir’s new chief minister. For him, too, like for the territory he now nominally heads, the present circumstances promise many difficulties ahead.