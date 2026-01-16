Southasia Weekly - 16 January. We cover Southasia like no one else can. Support independent journalism on Southasia - from Southasia.
🇵🇰 🕳️ 🇦🇫 How Pakistan lost Afghanistan – Southasia Weekly #101

A landmark Rohingya genocide case opens, Pakistan's arms deals, Bangladesh approves indemnity for leaders of 2024 student uprising and more
Raisa Wickrematunge

Raisa Wickrematunge is a Senior Editor at Himal Southasian.

Published on
I’m writing this week as a landmark case has been opened accusing Myanmar’s military of using “genocidal policies” to destroy the Rohingya community. As a Sri Lankan, reading about the case reminds me of Sri Lanka’s own protracted history of (un)civil war and calls for accountability for the Tamil community from within and outside Sri Lanka. Then, too, the discussion revolved around whether the killings and enforced disappearances in the North and East of the country constituted genocidal acts on the part of the Sri Lankan state, and then, too, many pointed out the high standard of proof required to successfully prosecute such a case.  


This week, as discussion swells around the case on Myanmar, a report was released on conflict-related sexual violence in Sri Lanka, a poignant reminder that many questions around accountability on Sri Lanka’s war linger unresolved, adding to the pain and trauma of survivors. We work to draw parallels like these so that you, our readers, can gain a deeper understanding of Southasia, from Southasia. 

This week in Himal

Afghan refugees from Pakistan on a truck back to Afghanistan in April 2025. Tensions between the two countries over cross-border militancy resulted in Pakistan deporting thousands of Afghans as a punitive measure. As Afghanistan’s reliance on Pakistan diminishes, the efficacy of coercive measures weakens.

Salman Rafi Sheikh writes that Islamabad has failed to recognise Kabul’s new regional ambitions, framing a divergence in strategic orientation as a national security issue. 

Dalpat Chauhan's alternative Dalit history of Gujarat
Himal interviews: Media-fuelled Islamophobia in India
