Dalpat Chauhan’s alternative Dalit history of Gujarat
An unsung giant of Gujarati literature, Dalpat Chauhan has fought to reclaim a Dalit history, identity and idiom that resist Gujarat’s exclusivist politics and pride
ABOUT A DECADE AGO, as Gujarat seized the national imagination in India, with Narendra Modi touting it as a model to emulate while he went from ruling the state to ruling the entire country, I was reading and translating Dalpat Chauhan. His poem ‘Rise’, from his collection Kya Chhe Suraj (Where is the Sun?), which appeared in 2000, reads,
Rise you did
we know it.
Rise we will
be sure about it.
But not the way you did.
You lit up like the moon.
We’ll shine like the sun.